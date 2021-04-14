Lake Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 2:52AM MDT until April 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7
PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM MDT
this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect difficult boating conditions on the
American Falls Reservoir today.Strong winds and rough waves on
area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
