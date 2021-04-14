Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:11 pm

Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow will continue through the night with
snowfall of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and Farson.

* WHEN…Through Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Area roads may be slick late this evening
through Thursday morning. Highway 28 from near South Pass to
Farson will have a northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph with gusts
around 45 mph today and tonight. Visibility will be reduced in
snow and blowing snow.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content