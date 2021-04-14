Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow will continue through the night with
snowfall of 1 to 3 inches expected.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and Farson.
* WHEN…Through Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Area roads may be slick late this evening
through Thursday morning. Highway 28 from near South Pass to
Farson will have a northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph with gusts
around 45 mph today and tonight. Visibility will be reduced in
snow and blowing snow.
