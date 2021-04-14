Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 5:50AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light snow today with light accumulations.

Another round of snow will occur tonight with snowfall of 1 to 3

inches expected.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Today and Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Area roads may be slick late this evening

through Thursday morning. Highway 28 from near South Pass to

Farson will have a northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph with gusts

around 45 mph today and tonight. Visibility will be reduced in

snow and blowing snow.