Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 5:50AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of light snow today with light accumulations.
Another round of snow will occur tonight with snowfall of 1 to 3
inches expected.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Today and Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Area roads may be slick late this evening
through Thursday morning. Highway 28 from near South Pass to
Farson will have a northeast wind of 25 to 35 mph with gusts
around 45 mph today and tonight. Visibility will be reduced in
snow and blowing snow.
