Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 2:52AM MDT until April 14 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-Bear River Range-
Including the cities of Malad, Preston, Thatcher, and Emigration
Summit.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds on north-south routes will create difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with
trailers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments