Winter Storm Warning issued April 14 at 4:35AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 10 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in open
areas.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be very low at times in
snow and blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.