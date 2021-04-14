Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 1:48PM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Now until Noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low
visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow
today and tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be
impacted with hazardous travel at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.