Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 4:35AM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of Snow today and tonight. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Blowing snow will be common as a

northeast wind will be gusting 35 to 50 mph across Sweetwater

county today and tonight. Southern Lincoln county will see an

east wind gusting around 40 mph at times.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Now until Noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low

visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow today

and tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be impacted with

hazardous travel at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sweetwater county will see lulls in the

snow today. Then a new area of snow will occur this evening,

through late tonight.

