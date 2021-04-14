Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 8:11PM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low

visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow

tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be impacted with

hazardous travel. Roads could be closed.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.