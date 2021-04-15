Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 9:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…A period of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
especially in the vicinity of Big Piney and Marbleton. Amounts
will decrease sharply further southward.
* WHERE…The Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Through midnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
