Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 9:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…A period of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
especially in the vicinity of Big Piney and Marbleton. Amounts
will decrease sharply further southward.

* WHERE…The Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Through midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

