Winter Storm Warning issued April 15 at 4:29AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be very low at times in

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.