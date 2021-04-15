Winter Storm Warning issued April 15 at 5:27AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be very low at times in
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.