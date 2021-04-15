Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 4:29AM MDT until April 15 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1
inch. 1 to 2 inches expected over eastern portions of Sweetwater
County.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and very low
visibilities, due to a combination of snow and blowing snow
tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be impacted with
hazardous travel. Roads could be closed.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.