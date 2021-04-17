Lake Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 3:14AM MDT until April 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 18 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Moderate to strong northeast winds will create rough
waves making hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on the American Falls reservoir should use extra caution
since these northeast winds will create rough waves which can
overturn small craft.
