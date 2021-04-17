Lake Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 3:14AM MDT until April 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 18 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Moderate to strong northeast winds will create rough

waves making hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on the American Falls reservoir should use extra caution

since these northeast winds will create rough waves which can

overturn small craft.