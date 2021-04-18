Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:48PM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected behind a cold front pushing through the area

Monday. Winds ahead of the front may push wind advisory levels

out of the SW before the frontal passage especially in the Magic

Valley and South Hills.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, the Snake Plain, eastern Magic

Valley, South Hills, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon

Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and the Blackfoot

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.