A cold front will produce northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph from now through 6PM MDT this evening. This will

cause increasing wave heights and rough chop on the lake into

this evening, creating hazardous conditions. Winds will gradually

diminish after 6PM this evening, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph by

sunset then turning easterly by late this evening while further

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph.