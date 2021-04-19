Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 2:48AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
becoming north-northeast this afternoon.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

