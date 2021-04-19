Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 2:48AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Winds becoming north to northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, the Snake Plain, eastern Magic

Valley, South Hills, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon

Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and the Blackfoot

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.