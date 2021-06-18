Red Flag Warning issued June 18 at 2:49PM MDT until June 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments