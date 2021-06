Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes may create

hazardous conditions for small water craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.