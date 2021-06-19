Red Flag Warning issued June 19 at 1:04AM MDT until June 19 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels
will create critical fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.