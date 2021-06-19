Red Flag Warning issued June 19 at 3:09AM MDT until June 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.