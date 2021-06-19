Red Flag Warning issued June 19 at 3:09AM MDT until June 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.