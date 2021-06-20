Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 3:37PM MDT until June 20 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels

will create critical fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.