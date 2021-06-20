Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 3:37PM MDT until June 20 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels
will create critical fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
