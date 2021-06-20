Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:37 PM

Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 3:37PM MDT until June 20 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels
will create critical fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content