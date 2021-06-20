Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 3:37PM MDT until June 20 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels
will create critical fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

