Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 8:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 820 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface
weather stations were monitoring several very small and isolated
showers and thunderstorms across the Craters of the Moon, Arco
Desert, and Mud Lake regions tracking northeast. Several of these
phenomena are producing localized strong and gusty outflow winds.
While most locations will not see any rain and very little thunder
or lightning, wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible across the
region from these showers and storms. Localized blowing dust will
also be possible.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Dubois, Carey, Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake,
Parker, Hamer, Atomic City, Egin, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl,
Monteview, Plano, Craters Of The Moon, Central Inl, Taber and
Northwest Inl.
Please report wind damage or instances of very low visibility due to
blowing dust to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone,
email, or social media as soon as it is safe to do so.
Comments