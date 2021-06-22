Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 8:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 820 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface

weather stations were monitoring several very small and isolated

showers and thunderstorms across the Craters of the Moon, Arco

Desert, and Mud Lake regions tracking northeast. Several of these

phenomena are producing localized strong and gusty outflow winds.

While most locations will not see any rain and very little thunder

or lightning, wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible across the

region from these showers and storms. Localized blowing dust will

also be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Dubois, Carey, Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake,

Parker, Hamer, Atomic City, Egin, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl,

Monteview, Plano, Craters Of The Moon, Central Inl, Taber and

Northwest Inl.

Please report wind damage or instances of very low visibility due to

blowing dust to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone,

email, or social media as soon as it is safe to do so.