Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 9:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 936 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface
weather stations were tracking several isolated showers and
thunderstorms over the Arco Desert and Idaho National
Laboratory, moving northeast at 25 MPH.
These storms will produce very little rain, but wind gusts of 45 to
55 MPH have been recorded and will remain possible as they track
northeast toward the Mud Lake region through 1030 PM.
Locations impacted include…
Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer, Atomic City,
Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Northwest Inl,
Monteview, East Butte, Big Southern Butte, Sage Junction, Kettle
Butte and Howe.
