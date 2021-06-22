Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 9:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 936 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface

weather stations were tracking several isolated showers and

thunderstorms over the Arco Desert and Idaho National

Laboratory, moving northeast at 25 MPH.

These storms will produce very little rain, but wind gusts of 45 to

55 MPH have been recorded and will remain possible as they track

northeast toward the Mud Lake region through 1030 PM.

Locations impacted include…

Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer, Atomic City,

Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Northwest Inl,

Monteview, East Butte, Big Southern Butte, Sage Junction, Kettle

Butte and Howe.