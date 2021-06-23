Red Flag Warning issued June 23 at 1:49AM MDT until June 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and

gusty erratic winds. Most thunderstorms will be dry with no

wetting rains, but a few thunderstorms may produce a wetting

rain.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 40 mph are possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.