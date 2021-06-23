Red Flag Warning issued June 23 at 2:04PM MDT until June 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 covering the Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, and Fire Weather Zone 427 covering Goose

Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM

south of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and

gusty erratic winds. Most thunderstorms will be dry with no

wetting rains, but a few thunderstorms may be capable of

producing a wetting rain.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 40 MPH are possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.