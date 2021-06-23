Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 6:00PM MDT until June 23 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Park County in central Wyoming…

Northern Teton County in northwestern Wyoming…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest

of South Entrance, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

South Entrance around 615 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lewis

Falls, Heart Lake, South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone and Southeast Arm Of

Lake Yellowstone.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Yellowstone or Heart Lake, get away from the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.