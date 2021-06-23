Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 4:10PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Harlequin Lake, or 10 miles east of West Yellowstone, moving east at

20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Madison and Firehole Canyon around 415 PM MDT.

Gibbons Falls and Twin Lakes around 430 PM MDT.

Norris Junction around 435 PM MDT.

Virginia Cascade and Grebe Lake around 445 PM MDT.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.