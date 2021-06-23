Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 4:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 454 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking

strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 6

miles south of Terreton to 10 miles east of Southeast Inl to near

Atomic City. Movement was east southeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible, along with localized

blowing dust. A measured wind gust to 55 MPH was recorded just south

of Mud Lake at 445 PM.

Locations impacted include…

Roberts, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.