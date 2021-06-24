Red Flag Warning issued June 24 at 2:12AM MDT until June 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and
Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of
the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and
gusty erratic winds. A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms is
forecast.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 40 MPH are possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.