Red Flag Warning issued June 24 at 2:24PM MDT until June 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and

Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of

the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and

gusty erratic winds. A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms is

forecast.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 40 MPH are possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.