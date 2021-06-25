Lake Wind Advisory issued June 25 at 1:59PM MDT until June 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch,

dangerously hot conditions are probable. Temperatures will rise

into the middle to upper 90s by Monday, with triple digit heat

expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the

mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation

areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June may be

broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days

at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last

through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, the Lower Snake River Plain

including American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT

Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft, especially near the dam.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the forecast daily highs may

fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence

remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event. Very

hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely warm

overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the heat

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.