Lake Wind Advisory issued June 25 at 1:59PM MDT until June 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions are probable. Temperatures will rise
into the middle to upper 90s by Monday, with triple digit heat
expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the
mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation
areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June may be
broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days
at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last
through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, the Lower Snake River Plain
including American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT
Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft, especially near the dam.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the forecast daily highs may
fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence
remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event. Very
hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely warm
overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the heat
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.