Alerts

At 1200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 8 miles

southwest of Georgetown, or 9 miles northwest of Montpelier, moving

southeast at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and cloud to ground lightning will be

possible with this storm.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.