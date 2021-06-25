Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 155 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Gibson Meadows, or 12 miles east of Marysville, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Felt and Warm River.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.