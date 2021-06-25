Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of Aberdeen, or 16 miles northwest of American Falls

Reservoir, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, American Falls Reservoir and Aberdeen.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.