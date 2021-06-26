Excessive Heat Warning issued June 26 at 2:15PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will rise
into the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday, with triple digit heat
expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the
mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation
areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June may be
broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days at
or above 90 or 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last
through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, City of Rocks, Malta, Rockland, and
Holbrook.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.