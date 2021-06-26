Excessive Heat Warning issued June 26 at 8:53PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will

rise into the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday, with triple

digit heat expected for much of the rest of the week.

Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common in

several lower elevation areas. Daily record highs and monthly

records for June may be broken. All time record highs and

streaks of consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 may be

threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th

weekend.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, City of Rocks, Malta, Rockland, and

Holbrook.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.