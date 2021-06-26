Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 2:15PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures in valley locations will climb into mid and

upper 90s by Tuesday, and 95 to 105 expected for much of the

rest of the week. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in

many areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June may

be broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days

at or above 90 or 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may

last through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.