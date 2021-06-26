Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 2:15PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures in valley locations will climb into the 90s
to around 100 Tuesday, and 95 to 105 expected for much of the
rest of the week. Higher elevations will reach the 80s and some
90s during this period. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common
in many areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June
may be broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive
days at or above 90 or 100 may be threatened as well. The heat
may last through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak,
Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena,
Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.