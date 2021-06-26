Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 2:15PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Heat Advisory, Temperatures

will rise into the mid 90s by Tuesday, with 95 to 105 expected

for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s

or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Daily

record highs and monthly records for June may be broken. All

time record highs and streaks of consecutive days at or above

or 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the

July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort

Hall.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this

evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon Tuesday to midnight

MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot temperatures

and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.