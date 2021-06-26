Lake Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 2:15PM MDT until June 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Heat Advisory, Temperatures
will rise into the mid 90s by Tuesday, with 95 to 105 expected
for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s
or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Daily
record highs and monthly records for June may be broken. All
time record highs and streaks of consecutive days at or above
or 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the
July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon Tuesday to midnight
MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot temperatures
and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.