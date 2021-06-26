Lake Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 4:33AM MDT until June 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20
mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions are
probable. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s by
Monday, with triple digit heat expected for much of the rest of
the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common
in several lower elevation areas. Daily record highs and monthly
records for June may be broken. All time record highs and
streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as
well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, the Lower Snake River Plain
including American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT
Saturday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft, especially near
the dam.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.