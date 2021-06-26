Lake Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 4:33AM MDT until June 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions are

probable. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s by

Monday, with triple digit heat expected for much of the rest of

the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common

in several lower elevation areas. Daily record highs and monthly

records for June may be broken. All time record highs and

streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as

well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, the Lower Snake River Plain

including American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT

Saturday.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft, especially near

the dam.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.