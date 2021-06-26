Lake Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 8:53PM MDT until June 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat

index values up to 92 expected.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

For the Heat Advisory, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT

Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon Tuesday to midnight

MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous boating conditions. Hot temperatures and high

humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.