Lake Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 8:53PM MDT until June 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat
index values up to 92 expected.
* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.
For the Heat Advisory, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT
Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon Tuesday to midnight
MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous boating conditions. Hot temperatures and high
humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.