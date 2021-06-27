Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 1:46PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will rise
into the mid 90s Tuesday, with upper 90s to around 100 expected
through at least midweek. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or
higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Multiple
record highs are possible, as well potentially seeing streaks
for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied or broken. The
heat may last through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…The Albion Mountains and Raft River region, including
but not limited to Albion, Almo, City of Rocks, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.