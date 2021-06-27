Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 1:46PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will rise
into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with upper 90s to triple
digit heat expected through at least midweek. Overnight lows in
the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation
areas. Multiple record highs are possible, as well potentially
seeing streaks for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied
or broken. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone lava beds,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.