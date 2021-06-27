Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 1:46PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will rise

into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with upper 90s to triple

digit heat expected through at least midweek. Overnight lows in

the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation

areas. Multiple record highs are possible, as well potentially

seeing streaks for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied

or broken. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone lava beds,

including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.