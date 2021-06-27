Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 4:20AM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will rise

into the low to mid 90s Monday, with upper 90s to triple digit

heat expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows

in the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower

elevation areas. Daily record highs, monthly records for June,

all time record highs, and streaks of consecutive days at or

above 100 may be threatened. The heat may last through the July

4th weekend.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone lava beds,

including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.