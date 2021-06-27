Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 8:56PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will
rise into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with upper 90s to
triple digit heat expected through at least midweek. Overnight
lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower
elevation areas. Multiple record highs are possible, as well
potentially seeing streaks for consecutive days at or above 90
or 100 tied or broken. The heat may last through the July 4th
weekend.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone lava beds,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.