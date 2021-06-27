Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 8:56PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions likely. Temperatures will

rise into the mid 90s Tuesday, with upper 90s to around 100

expected through at least midweek. Overnight lows in the mid

60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas.

Multiple record highs are possible, as well potentially seeing

streaks for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied or

broken. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…The Albion Mountains and Raft River region, including

but not limited to Albion, Almo, City of Rocks, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.