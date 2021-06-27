Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 1:46PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures in valley locations will climb into the mid

90s Tuesday, with 95 to 105 expected through midweek at least.

Higher elevations will reach the 80s and some 90s during this

period. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in many areas.

Multiple record highs are possible, as well potentially seeing

streaks for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied or

broken. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…The Central Mountains and Wood River Valley, including

but not limited to Howe, Arco, Mackay, Borah Peak, Challis,

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin,

Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.